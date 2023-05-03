  • Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023

Buhari to Grace Coronation of King Charles III Saturday

Nigeria | 3 hours ago
* To attend commonwealth summit  Friday

* Departs Abuja for London later Wednesday 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart for London, the United Kingdom later on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, to join other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, respectively.

According to a release issued by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, the coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.

Ahead of the coronation, the Commonwealth Secretariat will take advantage of the gathering of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 5.

President Buhari is billed to participate in the Summit which will deliberate on the Future of the Commonwealth and the Role of the Youth.

The president will be accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials.

