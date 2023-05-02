THISDAY’s Ezeobi, Nwabogor Named among WIJ 2023 Most Powerful Women in Journalism

•Ayo Mairo-Ese of ARISE News recognised as 25th most powerful woman in journalism

Sunday Ehigiator



THISDAY Newspaper’s Features Editor, Chiemelie Ezeobi and THISDAY Style Magazine’s Editor, Konye Nwabogor have both been recognised among the 25 Most Powerful Women in Journalism for 2023, by the Women in Journalism (WIJ) organisation

In a statement from WIJ, Ezeobi was recognised as the 10th most powerful woman in journalism for her strong influence within the security and defence community, and various investigative works spanned over a decade which has helped in strengthening the security apparatus of the country.

On the other hand, Nwabogor was recognised as the 16th most powerful woman in journalism for her high-profile interviews since taking over as Editor of Style, a year ago as well as her ability to reposition the magazine as a force to reckon with in the industry.

Also, Ayo Mairo-Ese, one of the anchors of ‘The Morning Show’ on ARISE News Channel was recognised as the 25th most powerful woman in journalism.

According to the statement, “Very few women journalists in Nigeria cover defence, security and conflict as Chiemelie Ezeobi. She is an alumna of the US State Department International Visitor Leadership Program on Counterinsurgency, a member of the Jury of the Africa Security Watch Awards Initiative and a Fellow of, the Centre for Peace and Security Studies.

“She was a Crime and Defence Correspondent before her appointment as Group Features Editor at THISDAY. Today, she oversees the Defence, Crime and Health Sub desks in addition to the Weekly Pull-out Magazine, ‘This Weekend’.

“For 13 years, Chiemelie has investigated and written on the most significant security and insurgency issues affecting Nigeria and possesses strong influence within the security and defence community.

“For her work, she has, for two consecutive years, won the Security Watch Awards Best Nigerian Investigative Journalist and later, the Best African Investigative Journalist. Chiemelie received an honourable mention in last year’s list and comes in at number 10 this year.

“Konye Nwabogor is a force to be reckoned with in Nigerian journalism. As the Executive Editor of the prestigious THISDAY Style Magazine, she has taken the publication to new heights, with an unbroken run of more than 60 print and digital issues under her leadership.”

The statement added: “Nwabogor is one of the top 25 most powerful women in journalism in Nigeria, and for good reason. Since taking over as Executive Editor a year ago, Nwabogor has interviewed newsmakers, leading politicians, and celebrities, cementing her reputation as a skilled journalist, interviewer and manager.

“Under her guidance, THISDAY Style has grown in influence with the younger generation, tackling topical issues around inclusion and political consciousness. Her work has not gone unnoticed, with the magazine receiving accolades for its coverage of issues affecting Nigerian youth.

“In addition to her print work, Nwabogor also oversees the online edition of THISDAY Style, which has a reach beyond Nigeria.”

Topping the most powerful women in journalism list was TVC News Director, Stella Din Jacob.