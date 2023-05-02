  • Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023

Japanese Embassy Partners Sasakawa Africa to Transform Nigeria’s Agricultural Sector

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Embassy of Japan in Nigeria and Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) (formerly SG2000) have announced their commitments to combine efforts to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The institutions made the assurance during a courtesy visit by their Country Director of SAA, Dr. Godwin Atser, to the embassy in Abuja.

According to them, the renewed commitment is aimed at tapping Japanese technologies including information and communication technologies (ICTs) for the improvement of farming systems in Nigeria.

While receiving the country director, Ambassador Kazuyoshi Matsunaga, appreciated the significant role played by SAA in Africa in general, and Nigeria in particular.

The meeting was strategic as Nigeria is putting more emphasis on agriculture to lift her population out of poverty and create jobs and wealth.

 Atser said that agriculture holds a lot of potential, but the potential is yet to be fully harnessed, stressing that most improved technologies are yet to get to farmers because of a weak public extension architecture.

The ambassador promised to support SAA activities in Nigeria, adding that internet penetration in Nigeria is an asset to be harnessed for agricultural development.

The ambassador noted that technologies in terms of agriculture mechanisation could reduce drudgery, boost productivity, and improve the efficiency of farmers in Nigeria.

He reiterated that the need for the private sector in Nigeria to work with Japanese companies to create the needed movement of technologies to both countries.

