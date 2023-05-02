I’ve Created 65,000 Jobs in Ebonyi, Says Umahi





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki



Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi yesterday said he has created over 65, 000 direct and indirect jobs since he assumed office in 2015.

He added that it was under his regime that all workers’ arrears were paid, teachers’ specialised salaries started and soft agricultural loan of over N4 billion was given to workers to have second address.

Umahi, made the disclosure during the Worker’s Day celebration in Abakaliki.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, noted that the relationship between his government and workers have been cordial.

Umahi, added that the relationship continued till 2016, when they had strained dialogue on the need for wage increase.

“In all, we can say we have created over 65,000 direct and indirect jobs. We have created four more federal institutions like David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Muhammadu Buhari International Airport and Isu College of Education.

“Under my administration, we have created over 1,500 direct jobs and 2000 indirect jobs at David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences; created over 400 direct jobs and over 1500 indirect jobs at Ebonyi Famous Mall.

“Through our direct labour jobs in the state MDAs, created over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs as 99 per cent of our infrastructure were executed by these MDAs using our local people.

“In our newly constructed President Muhammadu Buhari International Airport which the federal government has approved the takeover, we have created over 500 direct jobs and this will yield over 2,000 indirect jobs in the next one year.

“In all other sectors like agriculture, health, education and state industries and private sector, we can say we created over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs in Ebonyi State. At St. Margaret Umahi International market, we have created over 10,000 indirect jobs.”

Speaking further, he said, “It was under this new regime that all promotion of workers’ arrears was paid, teachers’ specialised salaries started and soft agricultural loan of over N4 billion was given to workers to have second address. Many workers were also empowered under our general State Empowerment Scheme.”

The governor further called on Ebonyi workers to support the incoming administration of Chief Francis Nwifuru, to continue from where he stopped.