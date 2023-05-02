Indigenes, Fulani Trade Blames as Hostilities Resume in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau Youth Council (PYC) has fingered Fulani herders in the renewed killings in the state in the past two weeks.

The group said information available to them showed that a killer squad operated by some herders was responsible for the killings in Plateau villages, claiming that the squad carried out coordinated attacks in Mangu, Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos South, and Bokkos Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

This is even as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has accused the native of murdering innocent Fulani teenagers working on their father’s farm at Dong-kassa village of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The two are calling on security agents to fish out the perpetrators of the killings before they escalate further.

The Chairman of PYC, Mr. Lot Sunday Adas said from April 15, 2023 till date, several villages and hamlets have come under attacks, adding that “our people are killed, while others have been displaced from their ancestral homes, and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.”

The press briefing, which was held in collaboration with the Coalition of Plateau State Indigenous Youths, and the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), revealed the killer group had been imported to Plateau to perpetrate what it has been doing in Southern Kaduna and Benue State.

Adas said: “Since April 15, 2023 to April 29, 2023, a total of nine persons were killed in different incidences in Mangu LGA, nine in Barkin Ladi LGA, six persons in Riyom LGA, six persons in Jos South LGA and three persons in Bokkos LGA, bringing the total number to 33 persons.

“These attacks are orchestrated largely to disrupt farming activities, economic livelihoods, displace population, and grab lands in these communities. The aforementioned attacks are in addition to the many attacks that have taken place in several villages in Bokkos, Riyom and Bassa LGAs.

“The above incidents are sufficient evidence that the Fulani militias have resumed their onslaughts on the innocent people of Plateau state just like it has been happening in parts of Southern Kaduna and Benue state.

“In our view, these attacks should never be mistaken for isolated incidents or better still, the so-called farmer-herder clashes. Rather, they are strategies of war and terrorism aimed at disrupting farming activities, displacing the people and grabbing their lands.

“Unfortunately for the victims in all these villages and hamlets of Plateau State, the response of security agencies, particularly Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has always come too late and too little to save their lives and situation despite the early warning signals sent to them by members of our coalition.

“Today, these people have lost their lives, their dreams and aspirations in life cut short while their responsibilities over their children and wives have to be shouldered by surviving family members whether young or aged. To us, this was entirely avoidable and therefore, highly condemnable.”

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of MACBAN, Mallam Nura Abdullahi, in a statement, said the murder of the Fulani teenagers has been reported to the Divisional Police Officer of Bassa and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) Sector Commander of the area.

He said the Spokesperson of the state police command, Mr. Alabo Alfred, has assured them that they were doing everything possible to arrest the perpetrators and curtail escalation.

According to Abdullahi, the victims were killed on their father’s farm, adding that they were slaughtered like rams for no reason. “They were not even rearing cattle not to talk of destroying farms. They only went to their father’s farm but were deliberately slaughtered.

He said: “The entire Bassa general area has been calm for over a year now. But we don’t know what the deceased teenagers have done to deserve this. Government and all other stakeholders should note that this is what has happened to our children.

“We want the security agents to fish out the perpetrators; this is getting too much. The police have been telling us to exercise patience. We have taken it as the will of Allah. We are calling on our members to remain calm.

He said the boys killed were brothers; Suleiman Yusuf (seven) and Jafar Yusuf (12).

