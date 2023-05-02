FG Lauds Firm for Donating Mapping Software to OSGoF

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abuduganiyu Adebomehin has lauded a solutions providing company, Sambus Geospatial Nigeria Limited, for its commitment to the promotion of generating quality, accurate and real-time geographic data for Nigeria.

The SGoF gave the commendation while receiving five units of mapping software (ESRI Arc GIS Pro Advance with 10 extensions) donated to the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) by Mr. Taofeek Adebayo, a representative of the company in his office at the Survey House, Abuja.

Adebomehin said that the Nigerian government would remain grateful for such gestures, adding that the five units of the software was worth N232 million, a statement from the Head of Press and Public Relations, OSGoF, Abu Micheal said.

He explained that the software would boost the capacity of OSGoF in providing a more accurate and real-time geospatial data for the Nigerian government and other users for effective planning and implementation of projects.

According to him, the office would be able to meet urgent demands of the government in generating data and proving maps for various challenges such as disaster management response, navigational maps for obstacles for safe flights especially during take-off and landing of aircrafts.

Adebomehin said more interactive maps would be made available to MDAs and other authorities of the government for infrastructure development, defence and security operations as well as decision-making, planning and implementation of projects in general.