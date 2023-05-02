FG Commence Plans to Revive Nigeria’s Rubber Production

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), has commenced steps to resuscitate rubber production in Nigeria in its bid to increase national wealth creation and boost supply of raw materials for local industries.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, during a meeting with a delegation from International Rubber Study Group (IRSG) in Abuja, said that the federal government is committed towards diversifying the nation’s economy with increased focus on arable and cash crops for economic growth and development in the country.

Umakhihe noted that the ministry has over the years been prioritising and promoting the development of rubber value chain with the distribution of improved budded rubber stumps plating materials, growth enhancers to farmers to raise plantations, facilitating training on nursery development as well as tapping techniques.

He explained that part of the initiative include the identification and management of white rot rubber diseases under rehabilitation, management and replanting of existing rubber farms across rubber producing states in the country.

The permanent secretary revealed that the ministry, in collaboration with Lohashilpi Sheeting Processing Technology, has established Rubber Resource Centre (RRC) in Ovia South West Local Government Area, Edo State.