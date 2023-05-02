FCTA Targets N214bn Revenue in 2023

•FEC approves N181bn for Maitama phase two infrastructure projects

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has restated its commitment towards meeting its targeted revenue projection of N213,848,939,058.81 for the 2023 fiscal year.

FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, gave this assurance, during the first quarter Internally Generated Revenue Review meeting of Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCT Administration at the FCDA Conference Hall, Abuja, over the weekend.

Adesola, who chaired the meeting directed that all revenue generating SDAs must sit up, saying the administration has lots of responsibilities that must be undertaken, and it is not prepared to accept excuses from critical revenue Agencies.

He noted that though, the general performance in the first quarter of the 2023, which rose to 97.27 per cent was encouraging, more efforts needed to be done and those agencies that have maintained persistently low performance must wake up to their respective responsibilities.

He hinted that the administration would review some of its interventions in the satellite towns to boost its revenue and enable the government sustain sanitation and cleaning exercises in such areas.

According to him, “it will not be tenable to use monies realised in other areas to fund refuse collections in the satellite towns.”

He said no effort should be spared to realise the projected revenue, which the government needs to provide the required infrastructure and services to make Abuja the city of our dream.

Adesola directed that henceforth, there should be massive sensitisation on how to pay for revenue, thereby, improving on the revenue performance.

While commending the SDAs that have worked very hard to surpass their revenue targets, he urged them to sustain the tempo; stressing that hard work pays.

The Permanent Secretary said SDAs should streamline the revenue activities to minimise unwanted distractions that often rear their ugly heads with other tiers of government.

The meeting witnessed a presentation by the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) on the update of Ground Rent portal.

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N181 billion as the cost of infrastructure projects at the newly created Maitama II District.

The approval followed a presentation recently before FEC by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello who was accompanied by the management of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The memo presented by the FCDA indicated that the contract for the project was awarded to Dantata and Sawoe Company.

The project is expected to be completed in four years.

The document, titled ” Brief on the Final Engineering Design and Development of Maitama II District, Cadastral Zone A10, Abuja, also revealed that the Bureau of Public Procurement had given its nod for the project.

It stated that, “accordingly, BPP has granted No Objection to FCTA to proceed with Restrictive / Selective tendering method for the procurement.

“At conclusion of the evaluation exercise, the Bid of Messrs Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Limited with a total tender sum of N180, 990, 976, 836.60 only , inclusive of five per cent VAT with a completion period of 48 months was recommended as the lowest responsive.”

The construction works in Maitama II, would impact the Mpape community and environs, while opening up access roads to rural farmers in the area.