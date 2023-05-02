  • Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023

Buhari Reappoints Dabiri-Erewa as NIDCOM Chairman

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

* Asks Senate to confirm six federal commissioners for RMAFC

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the reappointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for a second term.

The president‘s request was contained in a letter sent to the Senate and read on the floor of the chamber by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, at the plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari said the nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 2 sub-section 2 of the NIDCOM Establishment Act 2017.

In another letter,  Buhari also requested  the Senate to confirm the appointment of six federal commissioners for the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The request was in accordance with the provision of Section 154 sub section 1 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Buhari said the appointment of the nominees was aimed at filling the existing vacancies of their respective states.

The nominees for the position of federal commissioners are Senator Ayogu Eze (Enugu State); Peter Opara (Imo State, federal commissioner); Hawa Umaru Aliyu (Jigawa State); Rekiya Tanko Haruna (Kebbi State); Ismaila Mohammed Agaka (Kwara State) and Kolawole Daniel Abimbola (Oyo State).

The Senate had yet to take any legislative action on the two letters.

