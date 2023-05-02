Applicant  Slumps, Dies at Venue of Interview in Niger





Laleye Dipo in Minna

Tragedy struck at the Niger State Civil Service Commission Secretariat last Saturday evening when a deputy director applicant slumped and died at the venue of an interview.

Abdullahi Yahaya said to be about 50 years old was said to have been called to face the panelists for an oral interview when he suddenly slumped at the entrance.

The incident reportedly caused pandemonium with those around struggling to revive him. The interview was also said to have been suspended as a result of the development.

It was learnt that Yahaya was rushed to the hospital near the CSC where medical officials confirmed him dead on arrival.

His remains, according to sources, were taken to the General Hospital mortuary in the state from where it was evacuated for burial last Sunday morning.

The deceased was said to have just completed his Master’s degree at the Federal University of Technology (FUT Minna) and had been an engineering consultant with many organisations within and outside Niger State.

The younger brother of the late Yahaya, when contacted on the phone, confirmed the report which he described as “very shocking.”

Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi said: “I spoke to him (deceased) a few minutes before he died, and many other people also spoke to him; we are shocked.”

Yahaya junior said the three day prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased will be held today.

No official of the Niger State Civil Service Commission was available to speak on the incident.

The Niger State Government had declared vacancies in some ministries and directed the CSC to fill these positions which resulted in the conduct of the written and oral interviews for the applicants.