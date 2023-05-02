A MOMENT OF TRIUMPH

Udom Emmanuel urges all to cooperate with incoming governor Umo Eno to consolidate the gains of the administration, writes Abasi Effiong

In a few weeks, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State, would assume the elite status of an elder statesman having meritoriously served the state for eight years. Governor Emmanuel is the builder of modern Akwa-Ibom, who has created a sustainable template for the development of the state.

As expected, the governor, as the father of all in the state, reached out to all contenders in the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State, including their teeming supporters to sheath their swords and collaborate with the Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno, in his quest of consolidating the gains of the Udom Emmanuel administration.

Emmanuel who made the appeal recently, reminded the political class in Akwa Ibom State of the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the state, stressing that the collective goals of the state supersede individuals’ ambitions.

According to him, illustrious sons and daughters of the state have always subscribed to different political tendencies without jeopardizing the common aspiration that borders on economic, social and political development.

He said: “I urge our political class to sheathe their swords and join hands with the Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno, to build an economically vibrant state, where the yearnings and hopes for our collective growth and development would be attained for the good of us and the generations yet unborn.



“We may have disagreements on political front, we may have pursued growth and development through different political prisms, but we must resist the impulse of letting politics create unbridgeable schism and chasm of alienation amongst us as kindred.”



The sincere and patriotic appeal of the governor stems from the sacrifices and selfless services of many Akwa-Ibom sons and daughters in furtherance of Akwa Ibom development. The bold interventions of the governor in almost eight years are well acknowledged nationally as one of the most audacious interventions and strategies that are yielding desired results. All these hard-earned gains cannot be frittered on the altar of politics.

“It has been my great honour and privilege to serve you as your governor. As I am getting ready to hand over the baton, I do so, with the full conviction and deep faith that given the resources available, given the challenging economic tailwind that we faced, given the two recessions and a pandemic of historic proportions, God has been merciful, God has been kind and I am leaving this state better than I met her”, the governor submitted in his broadcast.

Yes, Udom Emmanuel has proven to be a faithful steward of the people’s mandate. The state that was hitherto derided as just a mere civil service state has been positioned on a sustainable path of growth trajectory. Education and human capital development as the fundamental bedrock of development received the desired attention under the Udom Emmanuel administration.

The background of the governor as an accomplished professional in the finance sector shaped his approach to governance. He started off from the mindset transformation campaign, premised on the Dakkada philosophy. The mental preparedness of the people to the drastic changes and development Governor Emmanuel envisioned from the onset was a critical element in the success equation. Dakkada means self-reliance and independence, resourcefulness and enterprise.

Placing education as a top priority, the governor constructed and renovated schools, established new vocational training centers, and provided scholarships to students across the state. The administration incentivised learning by increasing funding for education and ensured that teachers are adequately trained and remunerated as at when due.

Armed with an audacious five-point agenda, namely: wealth creation, economic and political inclusion, poverty alleviation, infrastructural consolidation and expansion, job creation.

On the infrastructure development front, Governor Emmanuel is unarguably one of the best governors in Nigeria who are expanding the infrastructure assets and building new ones. He has constructed and rehabilitated several roads, built bridges, and flyovers across Akwa-Ibom. About 2000 kilometers of roads have reportedly been completed under his government.

In the same manner, he has also invested in the construction and renovation of public buildings such as hospitals, schools, and government offices.

Governor Udom Emmanuel has also created an enabling environment to stimulate job creation and empowerment of the people. Hundreds of people are supported in various sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing. His administration has also provided financial assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises, which has helped to stimulate economic growth and improve the standard of living of the people.

Ibom Air, the commercial airline floated under administration of Governor Emmanuel, has retained a reasonable share of the passengers’ spendings on air travels. The scheme piloted with three aircraft and reported to have airlifted over 50,000 passengers within 100 days of operations. The airline later added a new Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft to its fleet, fitted with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters which protects humans from 99 percent airborne microbes and other contaminants in the cabin.

These, amongst others, are the landmark achievements the governor is bequeathing to Akwa-Ibom State. The Governor-elect, Pastor Eno is expected to expand the frontiers of the development as a formidable member of the Emmanuel administration. Elections are over, it is time for serious business of governance. Let’s all join hands with the incoming government to move Akwa-Ibom forward.

Effiong writes from Uyo, Akwa Ibom