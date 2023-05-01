Obaseki Earmarks N6bn for Rebuilding Secondary Schools in Edo

*Governor, Shaibu, Ogie, others grace 10th year memorial service for mother of Minister of HealthAdibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration has set aside N6 billion to fund the rebuilding of secondary schools in the state through the State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) programme.



Speaking at the thanksgiving service for the 2023 Education Week, in Benin City, Obaseki noted that between May 1st 2023 and September 1st 2024, all funding for SEEFOR projects will now go for secondary schools in the state.

He said, “I have said between May 1st this year and September 1st next year all the funds I used to put under SEEFOR for roads will now go into secondary schools. This is in excess of N6 billion naira.



“Unlike basic schools we don’t have federal support for secondary schools. As such, we must put funding mechanisms in place to rebuild all our secondary schools. We can’t finish all of them but have started by having in place a financial plan.”

Obaseki noted, “We can’t solve all the problems that have accumulated for over three generations. What we have done is to set the process, set the directions and hope that the citizens will hold the government accountable and responsible to ensure they deliver on what they expect within available resources.



“We believe we should leave a directional plan on education behind when we leave. We have made significant progress and demonstrate that it’s possible as we have made more investment, trained the teachers using technology and believe that with all this implementation of the reform, our students will be better off.”

In his sermon on the theme, ‘Provoking in Thanksgiving unto the Lord’ reading from Luke 19:40, Rev. Egbenusi Osazee, urged leaders in the society to treat their subordinates with respect and dignity.

Meanwhile, Obaseki, his wife, Betsy; Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and the Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, among other dignitaries, yesterday graced the 10th year memorial anniversary thanksgiving in honour of late Dame Merry Oritsetimeyin Ehanire, mother of the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.



Speaking to journalists after the thanksgiving service at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Benin City, Obaseki extolled the exemplary life of late Dame Ehanire, hailing her contributions to the development of the state.

The governor said, “Mama is one of the pillars of the Anglican Church. She was a mother that cared for so many as her home was like a dormitory with different people as she took care of them and emphasised education.

“All mama’s children are well-educated and have continued to contribute to the development of the society. One of her children is the Minister of Health of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, one was a former Senator, another a Permanent Secretary in Oyo State, among others, as she has imbibed education in their lives.”

Delivering his sermon from the Holy Book of 1 Cor. 15:1-11, Rt. Rev. Dr. Peter Imasuem, described the late Ehanire as a lover of God and mother who cared for the downtrodden.

He said, “Mama has lived a fulfilling life and raised God-fearing children who are affecting the society, state and country positively.”

The cleric charged, “I urge the congregation to ensure they live their life well by impacting on humanity. It is only when you live an impactful life that people will remember you for good when you are long gone.”

Other dignitaries at the thanksgiving service include the Comissioner for Oil and Gas, Ethan Uzamere; former Commissioner for Art, Culture and Diaspora Affairs, Osaze Osemwegie-Ero; former Commissioner for Justice, Edo State, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, and former Commissioner of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, amongst others.