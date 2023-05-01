Kogi APC Governorship Candidate Visits President-elect in Abuja

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for November 11, 2023, election, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has paid a courtesy visit to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Abuja at Aguda House over the weekend.

A statement signed by Muhammed Onogwu and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday said Tinubu has bestowed his blessings upon the state APC standard flag bearer, Usman, assuring him of victory at the November polls.

The president-elect urged party members in the state to work towards the party’s victory at the polls, stating that Kogi State has been an APC stronghold with consistent electoral victories since 2015, and expressed no doubt that Ododo would emerge victorious in November.

He also commended the party leadership and supporters for their overwhelming victory in the last election.

Earlier, the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, who led Ododo on the visit, said party members chose Ododo as the candidate based on his capacity, competence, and ability to lead effectively.

He assured Tinubu that the people of Kogi State would vote for consolidation, which Ododo’s candidacy represents, having witnessed the progress made in the state in the last seven years.

On April 14, 2023, the Kogi State APC Primary Election Committee declared Ododo the winner of the Kogi APC governorship primary.

