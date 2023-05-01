Epe Wins eTranzact  Golf Classic in Lakowe

Ikoyi Club’s 1938 professional golfer, Francis Epe has emerged winner of the maiden eTranzact Golf Classic, the third event on the Professional Golf Developmental Tour.

The event was concluded at Lakowe Golf and Country Estate in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, over the weekend.

Epe, the only professional player to shoot scores below par for the three consecutive rounds that the event was decided, ended with a total of 210, six under par to pick the winner’s N1.5 million cheque at the 54-hole Championship.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of eTranzact International, Niyi Toluwalope, commended the stuff displayed by Epe and over 100 other players from different West African nations, saying that the event has come to stay.

“This is our way of investing resources in the teeming youth demography and golf is particular for us because of the potential it portends in building the character of integrity and discipline.

“Again, as a sporting nation, we believe golf is under-exposed and the eTranzact Classic is one platform that we believe will help Nigerian golf talents get the required exposure on the global stage through the PGD Tour,” he said.

Epe’s six-under-par score was followed by a three-way tie for second place at 212, after 54 holes by Ayisa Lucky from Ghana, Mike Ubi from Python Golf Club, Port Harcourt, and Kamalu Bako of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Francis Epe, who has now won two of the three events on the PGD Tour, has established himself as the number one player on the Tour with a detailed ranking due to be released by the management during the week.

“I am very happy to be in this place. Winning this, especially the eTranzact has been a tough one, a lot of hard work went into it and the last round was very challenging but I thank God I was able to pull the victory off.”

The eTranzact Classic had N10m as the total purse for the professionals while category one amateurs who played along with the professionals had gift vouchers for their effort. Remi Olukoya, Emmanuel Samuel, and Oluwatoba Olusegun picked the top-three honours for category one, at the event in succession.

Funke Oguntonade spotting handicap 25 returned 74 net to shine brightest in the Ladies’ category leaving 10 handicapper Jummai Abdullahi with the runner-up prize.

The guest amateur players at the event had Vitus Ezenwa with nine-handicap being crowned winner while Lanre Shagay and Yemi Ajibola picked the second and third place honours respectively.