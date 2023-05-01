BSN, Christians  to Celebrate National Bible Day

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) and the Christian community are gearing up to celebrate National Bible Day on May 5, 2023, with enthusiasm.

The day, which has been set aside to celebrate the gift of the Bible, is to enable Nigerians reflect on and imbibe the values prescribed by the Holy Book.

Speaking ahead of the event, the General Secretary/CEO of The Bible Society of Nigeria, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, said that our socio-economic and security challenges as a nation will be greatly reduced if people adopt and live by godly values.

“If the global community could celebrate Workers’ Day, Independence Day, Water Day, Literacy Day, and other days, set aside to be remembered, it will be ideal to also use a day to celebrate the Bible, a gift from God to humanity and pray for the well-being of the nation,” he added.

According to the Manager, Media and Public Relations, BSN,

Mr.Benjamin Mordi, everyone is invited to participate in the “National Bible Day celebration on May 5, 2023, through studying, meditating, and reflecting on the word of God.”

“National Bible Day is celebrated annually across Nigeria by churches, schools, and other Christian organisations. It is an opportunity to highlight the importance of the Bible and encourage its study and application in our daily life.

“The BSN is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian languages, publishes, and distributes the Scriptures, as well as raises funds for the Bible work and execution of programmes that help people to engage with the Word of God to transform their lives.

BSN explained that so far, it has the full Bible in 27 Nigerian Languages with ongoing Bible translation/revision projects in 10 Nigerian languages at their respective stages of completion. It costs the organisation a minimum of N120,000,000 to complete a Bible translation project if achieved in eight years.

