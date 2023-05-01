Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Fifty eight, weekend, bagged First Class as a total of 4,855 students graduated in various disciplines from Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Delta State.

Another 58 also emerged with Doctors of Philosophy (PhDs). The graduands comprised 339 Masters degree awardees as well as 199 others who received Postgraduate Diplomas.

“The above notwithstanding, I urge and enjoin us all not to rest on our oars as even the most advanced university, is a work in progress and the Delta State University, Abraka, is no exception. Though we have achieved giant strides, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“In view of this reality, I invite all lovers of

education to join hands with us in building a true university with international visibility that is notable for groundbreaking research, unparalleled dissemination and deployment of knowledge for nation building and for the advancement of humanity”, he said.

58 Bag First Class, as DELSU Graduates 4,855 Students

