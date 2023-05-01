  • Monday, 1st May, 2023

58 Bag First Class, as DELSU Graduates 4,855 Students

Nigeria | 59 mins ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Fifty eight, weekend, bagged First Class as a total of 4,855 students graduated in various disciplines from Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Delta State.

Another 58 also emerged with Doctors of Philosophy (PhDs). The graduands comprised 339 Masters degree awardees as well as 199 others who received Postgraduate Diplomas.

“The above notwithstanding, I urge and enjoin us all not to rest on our oars as even the most advanced university, is a work in progress and the Delta State University, Abraka, is no exception.  Though we have achieved giant strides, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“In view of this reality, I invite all lovers of

education to join hands with us in building a true university with international visibility that is notable for groundbreaking research, unparalleled dissemination and deployment of knowledge for nation building and for the advancement of humanity”, he said.

58 Bag First Class, as DELSU Graduates 4,855 Students

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Fifty eight, weekend, bagged First Class as a total of 4,855 students graduated in various disciplines from Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Delta State.

Another 58 also emerged with Doctors of Philosophy (PhDs). The graduands comprised 339 Masters degree awardees as well as 199 others who received Postgraduate Diplomas.

“The above notwithstanding, I urge and enjoin us all not to rest on our oars as even the most advanced university, is a work in progress and the Delta State University, Abraka, is no exception.  Though we have achieved giant strides, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“In view of this reality, I invite all lovers of

education to join hands with us in building a true university with international visibility that is notable for groundbreaking research, unparalleled dissemination and deployment of knowledge for nation building and for the advancement of humanity”, he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.