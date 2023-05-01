23 Health Facilities, 13 Workers Bag Productivity Merit Award in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA) has presented the 2022 Productivity Merit Award to 23 health facilities across the state and 13 health workers in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Mansur Dada, stated this at the weekend during the open ceremony of the award presentation held at the BASHCMA office in state.

According to Dada, the aim of the award presentation was to reward staff of the agency that have distinguished themselves through hard-work, efficient management of resources and productivity as well as those that showed high sense of commitment in the quest of the agency to achieve universal health coverage for all the citizens in the state.

He said: “The agency chose one primary healthcare per local government-that is 20 primary healthcare centres. We then chose one general hospital per senatorial zone, so we chose three general hospitals, making a total of 23 health facilities. For the health workers, we awarded the best three health desk officers in the local government area, then we awarded 10 BASHCMA staff, making 13 health workers.

“The Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA), like the National Health Authority, has started working and right now; we have three programmes and two out of the three programmes have started working. We have the vulnerable programme, specifically the Basic Health Care Provision fund have started. We are in all the 323 wards in the 20 LGAs of the state. As part of the performance appraisal, there is what we call punishment and reward system, so this is part of the award system which we established in BASHCMA.”

Speaking at the event, the BASHCMA Chairman, Governing Council, Ibrahim Umar, commended the management of BASHCMA in the state for organising the merit productivity award for hardworking health workers in the state, saying the award will keep motivating them and others to give in their best to their duties as well as boost the morale of those handling the public and private health facilities.

He said that activities that are taking place in BASHCMA have gone far beyond Bauchi State to the extent that health facilities in the neighbouring states of Yobe, Kano and Kaduna are emulating Bauchi State.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis/Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA), Dr. Sani Danbam, appealed to the management of BASHCMA to capture the HIV patients in the state in their programmes, saying most of the donor partners are gradually withdrawing their funding.

In his goodwill message, the USAID IHP Health Financing Advisor, Khalid Kasimu, appealed to the Head of Civil Service in the state to put in all the machinery to ensure that the immediate commencement of deductions from the salaries of the people in the formal sector to BASHCMA so that they can start enjoying the benefits of health services at an affordable cost, adding that most of them are spending out of their pockets to access healthcare.

