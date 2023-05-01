10th Assembly: ‘Why We Support Kalu’s Speakership’

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A group under the aegis of the Niger Delta Rights Advocate (NDRA) has given reason why Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, member representing Bende federal constituency, should emerge the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the group stressed that Kalu, who is the current spokesperson of the House, has the tenacity to lead the 10th Assembly, adding that if supported, his led leadership would positively influence speedy development of the country.

Coordinator of NDRA, Bright Ngolo, who spoke on behalf of the group, noted that as a young vibrant lawmaker and a Niger Deltan, Kalu, if elected as the Speaker, would tackle restiveness and other challenges fighting against the unity of the country.

Revealing some of his notable achievements in the House, Ngolo said Kalu has sponsored over 43 bills, serving as member of the critical committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and others, adding that his emergence will change the complexities of politics in the Southeast and by extension Nigeria.

According to the group, “Our group owes a duty to our people and indeed Nigerians not to fall for the age-long debate of zoning, religion, class or age which are sentiments and gimmicks crafted by political oppressors to continuously holding down the oppressed.

“Our interest is project Nigeria with priority for setting a legislative framework that will banish poverty in our region by reducing gas flaring, crude oil stealing, increasing entrepreneurship by deliberately encouraging artisanal refiners, licencing of more modular refineries and promoting a green environment in the interest of our unborn generations as Niger Delta people.

“The NDRA is mindful therefore to throw its weight behind someone who brings what we call generational balance in the current leadership equation of the country and also an intellectually brilliant fellow, Hon Benjamin Kalu, the member representing Bende Federal Constituency and current spokesperson of the House of Representatives; a sole survivor in the APC of the electoral dynamics that swept away many strong and mighty, including the current governor of Abia State in the February 25, 2023 elections.

The group therefore pleaded with all political parties in the House to support Kalu for the speakership position, saying: “No candidate vying on the platform of the APC can win the speakership position through the votes of APC House members alone. Since voting would be across party lines and members of the APC, PDP, NNPP, LP, ADC, APGA and SDP will all vote to decide who gets the job, it requires that a candidate with multi-party acceptability be put forward, and Kalu fits the bill.”