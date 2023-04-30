Agara: Tinubu Will Raise Bar of Good Governance in Nigeria

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Former National Coordinator of the defunct Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC), Silas Ali Agara, yesterday said the incoming government of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would raise the bar of good governance in Nigeria.

Agara, the immediate past deputy governor of Nasarawa State, stated this in Abuja when dissolving the Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign, adding that the incoming Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration was a divine gift to Nigerians.

He said: “I am certain that his government will raise the bar of good governance to deliver the greatest good to the greatest number of the Nigerian people in a manner capable of meeting the genuine yearnings and aspirations of all Nigerians irrespective of race, creed, region, religion and political affiliation.

“Let me seize this opportunity to give assurance that your (TSGICC) efforts are well appreciated by the President-elect. I therefore urge you to continue to keep hope alive in line with his campaign manifesto and mantra of Renewed Hope.”

Speaking on the dissolution of the TSGICC, the erstwhile deputy governor of Nasarawa State said the dissolution was in the wake of a similar move a few days ago by the APC which dissolved the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

According to him, the TSGICC was specifically set up shortly after the emergence of the PCC to complement the latter by driving the campaigns to the nooks and crannies across the country.

“By this dissolution of the ICC, further execution of its plans, policies and programmes contained in its operational document is hereby dissolved,” Agara maintained.