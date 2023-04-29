Masari Role Model in Security Management, Says Aide

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Special Adviser on Security to Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Ibrahim Ahmed-Katsina, has praised the governor for his nerve-racking efforts in restoring security not only in Katsina, but in the North-west region of the country.

Ahmed-Katsina, in an interactive session with some journalists, described his principal as a role model in security management in Nigeria who had restored peace in the hitherto banditry-ravaged state.

He explained that the establishment of a three-tier security structure, security information centre and involvement of community members in security management by the state government, had significantly halted insecurity in the state.

He added that the state government has gone digital in the area of security monitoring and management through the introduction of technology to ward off the marauding hoodlums in the ongoing clearance operations by security agencies in the state.

As part of efforts to ensure sustainable peace in the state, he said the Masari-led government has introduced Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism to further checkmate communal disputes and other related issues in communities across the state.

He said: “We are using technology now to fight the criminals because we have a centre where we receive information and every security agency receives the same information simultaneously for coordinated response.

“It is the first centre in the country that was developed. The centre is actually assisting us because without effective monitoring we cannot get the situation correctly. The centre is providing information to security agencies 24/7.

“So, Governor Masari is a role model in security management. He is a leader that mentors people and drives the peace process. So, whatever success we recorded in the security sector is determined by Masari leadership.

“In fact, he is a very proactive leader. He wants you to suggest ideas that can drive the process. He has given us the opportunity to showcase our expertise and we are happy that at the end of the administration, the security situation has stabilised.”

He reiterated that Governor Masari remained committed and unflappable to winning the war against banditry and other forms of insecurity, and will ensure a new Katsina devoid of insecurity before bowing out of office.