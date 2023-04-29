Ebere Wabara

The King of Giants is 70 years today. He is not a traditional ruler, but an entrepreneurial and philanthropic icon who is globally inimitable. His exponential currency and dominance in virtually all spheres of human existentialism defy logic and comprehension. He is essentially a mystique by all ramifications!

His phenomenal passion for quintessence and mentorship quest make him a trailblazer in all departments of life. He is the compass for most people and savours navigating channels and pathways for those who have the esteemed privilege of interfacing with him at multifarious levels. The achievements of this Adonis are quite intriguing and subtly intimidating. Little wonder he is the leader of men Mr. Chairman’s sterling characteristics, vision and strengths that swim in assiduity are confounding and recommend emulation by those who aspire to follow his footsteps and desire distinction in all circumstances. It is to his inerasable credit that Nigerians and non-Nigerians can communicate effectively and efficiently today without rip-off by competition as obtained before his revolutionary intervention in our people’s speech chemistry through the exquisite instrumentality of our own Globacom.

Today is not for the comprehensive profiling of The Bull, but strictly felicitation of the unprecedented industry innovator. There are other platforms for such biographical pastimes. What follows here is just a brief bullet presentation on who The Guru is and what he basically represents and thereafter a continuation of our celebratory jollification.

SUMMATIVE BOX ON ADENUGA’S BACKGROUND

• Adenuga, Nigeria’s second richest man, built his fortune in telecom and oil production.

• His mobile phone network, Globacom, is the second largest operator in Nigeria, with 55 million subscribers.

•His oil exploration outfit, Conoil Producing, operates 6 oil blocks in the Niger Delta.

• Adenuga got an MBA at Pace University in New York, supporting himself as a student by working as a taxi driver.

• He made his first million at age 26 selling lace and distributing soft drinks.

From all indications, Chairman’s divine health, exceeding wisdom and longevity are guaranteed by our Creator. Otherwise, how else can one rationalize his hearty youthfulness, mature exuberance, giant-size agility, purposeful leadership of men and boundless optimism in all circumstances of life, particularly institutional engagements?

It is an understatement to describe this boss of bosses as an accomplished entrepreneur, because right from his childhood to university days, he was exposed to and engaged in commerce, industry and risk-taking which have all culminated in the occupational reverence that dots his ways endlessly. This tribute is rooted in the fact that this sturdy Tarzan of our time is blessed with global, boundless and borderless visionary instincts that define his trajectories, institutional conquistador and multifarious other involvements in all spheres of life, particularly entrepreneurial sagacity and philanthropic incomparability.

Another point to underscore as we voyage into the confounding world of our country’s hardy Hercules, who is 70 years old today, is his illuminative leadership which he brings to bear on his exponential conglomerate in Africa and beyond the continental shores. People cannot stop wondering about things that make this recluse mogul especial and tick that competition keeps trailing him perpetually to no avail! His robust impact on the totality of humanistic endeavours in this part of the world is unassailably immeasurable.

A doughty icon of explorative diligence and a generational role model whose assiduity results in interminably unparalleled attainments that exemplify unimaginable audacity which only his like can hallmark, today’s celebrator has an intriguingly intimidating persona that has defied rationalization by one and all. He savours motivating and challenging people on grounds of his time-tested belief that nothing is impossible.

This broad-shouldered, barrel-chested and mesomorphic Samson of our generation is so reserved and abhors publicity so much that some of the things inevitably written by a few of us who are beneficiaries of his superlative compassion are put together at our own risk that could evoke his anger on a bad day! But, how else do we show appreciation for his endlessly critical interventions in our lives without periodical tributes like this and others infrequently? This writer is a major signpost of his robust beneficence—which is no longer news as almost everyone already knows. I am so appreciative that in the past two years I did back-to-back centerspread birthday congratulatory advertorials in this racy medium to celebrate our own Atlas.

As I traditionally take off my hat today to this brawny Titan, in celebration of his 70th birthday, I hope I had not in the past anniversary commemorations invaded his precious privacy by my outpouring of well-deserved encomiums on this sinewy tower of strength and raising other tangential issues concerning him. I make this avowal because, as I mentioned earlier, Mr. Chairman does not subscribe to public acknowledgment or demonstrative gratitude in any form for his innumerable philanthropic gestures. Issuing from the above, if that had inadvertently happened, it should be considered the last act of blissful ignorance that is foreclosed!

I have so written about The Guru that many people have gone under the illusion that I may have cousinship relationship with the Iroko of benevolence. Therefore, most people who need his charity or even have business ideas get in touch with me through the instrumentality of my toll-free Glo line that is displayed online and offline via my multi-media columns. Always, I manage them to the best of my ability knowing full well the tightly-structured and strict disposition of Uncle Niyi to issues generally, be they classifiable or nondescript.

In any case, I do not have telephonic or physical access—like most other 95 percentage Nigerians—to my greatest benefactor, but his love for me is indescribable amid quintessentially dazzling generosities. The withdrawal strategic compass which is the fulcrum of the entirety of his modus operandi has worked for him over the decades and keeps navigating his thrusts. Overall, I let such inquisitors and charity seekers—mostly—know that this man of unimaginable compassion has his own terms and conditions (as they say) in his inter-relationship inclination. Nobody can stampede him into doing anything. ‘Who the hell is that person’ that can cajole/influence this man of taciturnity?

For me, particularly, it is the hallmark of disrespect, distraction and abuse of privileged intimacy calling the sturdy Guru. SMS is even worse! Wait a minute, what will be the subject? If he wants (not needs) me at all for anything, the ‘boys’ in Chairman’s office would gladly do the needful.

Despite whatever relationship you have with Nna mu Ukwu, you dare not bring your personal challenges to him for whatever reason, let alone another person’s! The moment you futilely try that, you incur his wrath because the all-round czar does not have time for inanities from any quarter! He is essentially engrossed in the totality of his multi-billion-dollar establishments as to have utopian space for irrelevancies, dependencies, beggarliness and slothfulness.

Sir, as you ruminate over life today, your sovereignty over opulence and optimal health crowned by longevity will be sharpened by His awesomeness, blessings, almightiness and grace. And so shall it be till you attain 150 years! Cheers, Chairman of chairmen and Leader of leaders!