Gasplus Applauds Govt Agencies for New Regulations on Gas Projects

Mary Nnah

The Management of Gasplus Synergy has commended Nigerian government agencies in the oil and gas industry for the new regulations designed specifically to ensure that gas projects and similar projects are successful in the country.

In appreciation of the federal government and its agencies’ commitment especially through the “Decade of Gas”, the Management of Gas Plus expressly called on private entities with facilities capable of accommodating and promoting the vision and objectives of the DLNG project to make such available to permit the early and speedy deployment of the project.

This was expressed at a one-day Gasplus NGML Domestic LNG Project workshop held in Lagos during the week.

According to the organisers, the Nigerian economy cannot afford further delays that will affect the early execution and implementation.



“The authorities have been very proactive, the project is relatively new but with great potential for value creation and distribution across the economy, that is why stakeholders are working with them and making modifications where necessary,” Gasplus said.



In his welcome address, Mr. Etete revealed that Nigerians will benefit a lot from this project (domestic supply of LNG) because, for the environment, there will be de-carbonisation which is a major target. After all, diesel and other conventional fuels are not as friendly as cleaner gas.



“The gas is locally produced; we are not importing it but it helps to reduce business expenditure. Companies that make use of diesel can now convert to LNG as it reduces their operational cost of power generation.

Mr. Justin Ezeala, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited said the domestic LNG option has provided a lot of solutions to problems encountered in the past over the use of other conventional options and that was why they signed Gasplus.

We entered into a relationship where the NNPC NGML and Gasplus have a partnership to bring domestic gas to the market.



He revealed that their plan in the next three years is to make domestic LNG provide 25 per cent of NGML’s total portfolio.

“With this, we will be able to avoid all the issues associated with pipeline gas, and pressure issues especially when you want it, domestic LNG will eradicate the cost margin.

We are here for this workshop and we are dedicated for it to walk.

“This partnership that we are putting in place with Gasplus is something that is going to work and we will be more efficient.”

Laurence Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Lekki Ports added that his company would ensure that there are smooth operations within the port infrastructure to support the receipt of Liquefied Natural Gas as well as its eventual distribution to end the user.