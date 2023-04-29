Empress Njamah Gets Her Groove Back

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The popular Nollywood star, Empress Njamah had long got wind of her former lover, George Wade’s arrest before it surfaced on social media. This comes months after her traumatic experience in December last year, when her Liberian ex-lover-turned-blackmailer, Wade, put out her private pictures and videos on social media. Empress at the time did claim she reported the incident to the police.

And that in due time when the blackmailer is apprehended by the authorities the real story will be made public and justice will be served. The actress who appears to have got her groove back following her recent posts had shared a video on Instagram where she informed her fans and followers that she had been engaged by Wade. But unknown to her, her once fictitious lover only pretended to be into her, and was “gathering the tools he would use to blackmail me.”

The star actress disclosed that the engagement video she had posted on her personal page earlier that month was made under duress. She further disclosed that she had been a victim of scams and physical abuse and had been held hostage by Wade before she finally managed to escape from the situation. In the thick of the crisis, she stated that the serial scammer hacked her phone and was ‘handling’ her social media page.

Despite her escape from the affair, Wade continued to pose a threat to Empress. But, apparently, shortly before Wade’s arrest in his country was made public Empress has regained control of the page, and began posting pictures and videos of her activities while she recounted the emotionally draining experience. Two days to when the video showing Wade’s arrest emerged, Empress jokingly asked her followers to deposit money into her bank account.

She then said she wanted to test if her ‘alert was working’. Many of her colleagues and fans then asked for her account details, which led to her posting a video, thanking them for the outpour of love. The video which was posted last Monday showed Wade in handcuffs being led by some Liberian police offers. “Our God is not asleep, @empressnjamah’s blackmailer is finally caught in Liberia,” the caption read.

Wade was arrested for allegedly carrying out the same acts of blackmail on several women in Liberia and Nigerian, including some top Nollywood stars. Liberia police chief during a press conference in the country disclosed that Wade, whose real name is Nicholas Jack Davis, is a well-known scammer who specifically preys on wealthy women, lures them into romantic relationships, and manipulates them to swindle their fortunes.

He said, “Notorious scammer Nicholas Jack Davis has been arrested by the Liberian National Police severally and charged to court. Fortunately, he returned to the community after bail and carried out the same actions he was previously charged with. There have been several complaints against the 39-year-old, of which the suspect has victimized over twenty females. As a result, he is involved in absconding with their personal belongings and expensive materials.

“With the recent report brought against him, we began a robot search, and he was arrested at Miami Beach while attempting to victimize other females. There is prior information of the suspect carrying the same act in Nigeria on an actress.”