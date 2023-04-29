Adamu Summons APC NWC Meeting to Douse Infighting

*Party says zoning for 10th Assembly leadership positions yet to be decided

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has summoned a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) for next week Wednesday.

Also, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement issued yesterday said the APC had not zoned the leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly and that any statement to the contrary did not emanate from the party.



Morka said any decision made in that regard would be made public.

Recall that the APC National Vice Chairman, North-west, Dr. Salihu Lukman had on Thursday dragged the Adamu-led before an Abuja High Court over his refusal to convene the National Executive Committee (NEC), NWC and National caucus meetings of the party.



The notice of the meeting to all the 24-member NWC sighted by THISDAY was issued by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

“Distinguished NWC members, HE, the National Chairman has called the regular NWC meeting for Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. This notice is given early enough to allow our esteemed members to attend. Thanks for your attention. Good afternoon everyone. Time of the meeting 12: noon prompt,” the notice read.



It was however observed that the agenda of the meeting was not stated in the notice of the meeting, but a reliable source revealed that the agenda of the meeting would be forwarded to all the NWC members before Monday.



According to the source, “Wednesday’s meeting will also afford the NWC to mend the rough edges among themselves, especially as it regards the two letters by Mal. Salihu Lukman and the legal action he instituted against the National Chairman and National Secretary. It is going to be a loaded meeting where far-reaching decisions will be taken ahead of the NEC meeting and the May 29 inauguration of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.”



Meanwhile, National Publicity Secretary of the APC yesterday denied reports that the party had zoned the leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly and that any statement to the contrary did not emanate from the party.

He said: “The attention of the APC has been drawn to versions of zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions in circulation in sections of social media. The information did not emanate from the party and should be disregarded.



“To be clear, the Party has yet to zone positions of leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Any decisions made in that regard will be duly communicated via the Party’s official information channels.”