Youths Condemn Relocation of Ebonyi Election Tribunal to Abuja

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Youths in Ebonyi State under the auspices of Umuekumenyi United Youths Forum (UUYF) have condemned the decision of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Mensem, to relocate the state Election Petition Tribunal in Abakaliki to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The youths said the relocation of the tribunal to the FCT was already building tension and is capable of throwing the state into an avoidable and unnecessary crisis.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the National President of the group, Prince Uche Ali-Ega, alleged that the decision to relocate the tribunal was at the instance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii.

The youths noted with dismay that the Panel of Judges of the tribunal in the state were never under pressure or threat to warrant the relocation.

They lamented that the cost of transportation, security challenges and other logistics would greatly affect judicial services.

The forum said: “The Panel of Judges in the Ebony State Election Petition Tribunal was never under any pressure of threat, attack or any other danger, neither was any party or persons to the post-election litigation being pressured, intimidated or attacked as to warrant this relocation of the tribunal from Abakaliki to the FCT.

“That the cost of transportation to Abuja is high, the security situation of the route to Abuja from Ebony State is dangerous and other accruing logistics associated with the relocation is excruciating. Witnesses to the matter may suffer abduction en route Abuia, thereby impeding the evidences required of them.”

The youths, therefore, called on the relevant authorities, including the National Judicial Council, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the President of Court of Appeal, and Attorney General of the Federation, to urgently consider their appeal and return the Election Petition Tribunal to the state.