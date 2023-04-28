Sirika Condemns Incessant Strikes by Aviation Unions

Chinedu Eze

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has condemned the incessant strikes by aviation unions, which have disrupted business activities and led to huge financial losses by airlines and other companies operating at the airports.

Sirika said the Ministry of Aviation and the various managements in the sector had been working harmoniously with the unions since the government came onboard in 2015 and wondered why some of the associations were embarking on strike actions at this time.

Sirika said this on Wednesday in Lagos during the opening ceremony of the three days conference jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Joint Aviation Trade Unions Forum (JATUF).

Sirika, who was represented at the conference by the Director, Human Resource Management, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Mrs. Nkechi Nwokocha, said he had over the years, been working with the unions to develop the sector.

Rather than embark on strikes, Sirika called for dialogue between the managements and the unions to resolve industrial matters in the sector.

He insisted that there should be paradigm shift from the unions on how they deal with the government, insisting that the sector could only witness growth when all parties work in unison.

Earlier, the President, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Abednego Galadima, in his welcome address, said it was necessary for all organisations in the sector to measure up with the developments in the global aviation industry.

President, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Comrade Kabir Gusau, called on the government to always honour agreements.

Talking on the recent two days warning strike, which paralysed activities in the sector, Gusau pointed out that the unions were pushed to the wall by the government to take the action.

He decried the situation where the government had over the years, continued to treat issues affecting the workers with levity.

He informed that a meeting between the government and the unions had been slated for May 9, 2023 in Abuja to resolve all the challenges associated with the Condition of Service (CoS) and other welfare issues with their members.

He hoped that a fruitful agreement would be reached with both parties to prevent another breakdown of laws and others in the sector.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Akin Olateru, advised the unions to be disruptive in moving the sector forward.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to some stakeholders and professionals who had contributed to the growth of the industry in the past years.

Some of those recognised with awards included Sirika, Olateru, Chief Executive Officers of aviation agencies, and Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu.