NSCDC Parades 11 over Crude Oil Theft in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded 11 suspects who were arrested for crude oil theft in the state by the command’s anti-vandal land patrol and marine forces.

The command also impounded an abandoned truck with registration number NASSARAWA LFA 757 XA laden with about 14,500 litres of crude oil concealed in sacks at Etche and 30,000 litres of AGO in a wooden boat sailing Bakana River in the state.

Parading the suspects yesterday at its state headquarters, the NSCDC State Commandant, Mr. Michael Ogar, reaffirmed the command’s commitment in the fight against economic saboteurs who are feeding fat through their involvement in oil theft, illegal dealings in petroleum products, vandalism of oil pipelines, illegal oil bunkering activities amongst others.

Ogar, who also took journalists to inspect the impounded exhibits at Ogbogoro in Obio/Akpor, noted that the command is poised to waging relentless war against economic saboteurs in the state.

He decried the reconstruction of local refineries, saying that those dealing illegally in petroleum products and causing environmental degradation, pollution and health hazards would be severely dealt with by the long arm of the law.

The commandant regretted that while the security agencies are in synergy destroying the illegal bunkering sites, the boys have continued to rebuild them in different areas.

He said: “The security agencies cannot be everywhere, sometimes when we destroy their bunkering sites, they will go to other section and rebuild them.

“Our men are presently working with the Nigerian Navy at Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru areas, while we have destroyed more than 300 illegal refineries.

“With a renewed vigour and determination to rid the nation of oil theft and illegal dealings in petroleum products, the Rivers State’s command anti-vandal land patrol and marine forces arrested 11 suspects from various locations across the state; an abandoned truck with registration number NASSARAWA LFA 757 XA laden with about 14,500 litres of crude oil concealed in sacks was impounded at Etche border in Rivers State.

“In addition, two suspects named Idowu Shaibu, 35years, and Saheed Ibrahim, 30 years, were arrested in Port Harcourt City with a short Ash Colour Mercedez Truck registered as RIVERS SKP 355 XH while in conveyance of 3,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) popularly called Diesel.

“While on routine patrol our men also impounded two cars along Agudama Street D/line, Port Harcourt: a black Toyota Avalon Car with registration number RIVERS RUM 575 TU conveying about 475 litres of AGO and an OX-Blood Toyota Camry registered as RIVERS PHC 172 AQ laden with 300 litres of AGO concealed in cellophane bags; although the suspects are currently at large, efforts are on top gear to affect their arrest.

“Our marine forces during routine patrol along the waterways in Bakana River arrested four suspects named: Saviour Kenke, 26years, Royal Samuel, 23years, Oluwaseun, 43years and Faa Kega (M) 39years; they were in conveyance of an estimated 30,000 litres of AGO in a wooden boat.

“Lastly, based on sustained Intelligence, five suspects named Alozie-George Ikpirijor, 54years, Solomon Kingdom, 28years, Smart Jerry, 40years, John Nwolokor, 39years, Green Chinoye Ahiaidu, 44 years were further arrested at Oyakama, Ahoada West with a Pathfinder 4×4 in conveyance of 1000 litres of Crude oil concealed in cellophane bags.”

The NSCDC boss hinted that the command under his watch would decisively deal with any officer caught in the act of aiding and abetting illegal oil bunkering activities.

He maintained that at the conclusion of thorough investigation all the suspects would be charged to court while the modes of conveyance and contents would be forfeited and proceeds remitted into the federal government account.

He further warned unrepentant vandals, illegal oil bunkerers and operators of illegal refineries to desist from such unscrupulous businesses and find a meaningful means of livelihood or face the full wrath of the law.

Two of the suspects, Saviour Kenke and Olwaseun on interview with journalists said they were wrongly arrested. They claimed that they were on their way to the Bakana forest for firewood when the security team arrested them after they noticed Jerry-cans in the boat suspected to be used for the illegal bunkering activities.

Saviour Kenke said: “Yesterday, I was arrested at Bakana River in a local boat used for firewood. When they arrested us, they saw about 30 jerry-cans inside the boat. We normally used the jerry-can for water but they insisted that it is bunkering boat.

Another suspect who gave his name as Oluwaseun, a native of Ondo, said: “I am a boat driver. I don’t engage in illegal bunkering, we cut firewood from Bakana and export to Illoabuchi Timber market.

“But when the civil defence arrested us they accused us of involvement in illegal bunkering activities. I have not engaged in such crime before.”