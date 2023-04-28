NNS Delta Releases Impounded Oil Vessel to Owners

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

In line with the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta in Warri, Delta State, yesterday handed over an impounded vessel to the owners.

The vessel (name withheld) was impounded by naval operatives eight years ago over alleged infractions, but the naval headquarters ordered its release after investigations and prosecution.

Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta) Warri, Rear Admiral Abdelhamid Baba-Inna, who was represented by the Base Operations Officer, Commander Samuel Musa, in the company of the Base Intelligence Officer, Lieutenant Commander, Prince Chikwe, handed over the vessel to the owners at a brief ceremony at the Naval Base in Warri.

He said the vessel was seized on November 15, 2015, for oil theft around Escravos and was handed over to the Interpol for prosecution and that its release was sequel to approval from the naval headquarters after the case had been concluded.

Rear Admiral Baba-Inna stated that the naval headquarters gave directive for the release of the vessel after fulfilling all the requirements

The naval boss warned stakeholders to desist from all forms of illegalities in the maritime domain noting that the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, has zero tolerance for criminal infractions in the sector.