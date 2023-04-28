Name Ogio River Dam After Uzairue, Jattu Devt Committee Urges FG

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Members of the Jattu-Uzairue Development Committee in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State have urged the federal government to name the Ogio River Dam after Uzairue rather than Iyora.

The call was sequel to a petition by the people of Iyora demanding that the proposed Ogio River Dam be named after the name of the community.

Iyora is one of the 21 towns and villages that make up Uzairue Kingdom with Jattu as the traditional headquarters with the Ogieneni of Uzairue as the paramount traditional ruler.

However, the Chairman of Jattu Development Committee, Alhaji Abdul Baba Saliu, yesterday said the petition or complaint by some members of the Iyora community to the federal government kicking against the naming of the landmark project as unwarranted.

He said such petition should have first gone to the traditional ruler rather than forwarding it straight to the federal government, noting that: “His Royal Majesty, the Ogieneni of Uzairue is capable of resolving the issue as the dam is situated in his domain.”

According to the Town Union Development Committee, “Uzairue people are one people under the leadership of the Ogieneni. As the royal father who cherishes the unity and progress of Uzairue people, he is father of all and holds the community very dear. He is ever ready to firmly and fairly address whatever problem may arise within the kingdom.

“We are of the opinion that the first place of complaint by the people of Iyora ought to have been the palace of the Ogieneni, who we are sure, would have been able to amicably resolve the controversy. We are therefore taken aback by the petition to the federal government which was in haste.”

The association observes that it was in the spirit of magnanimity that the Ogieneni of Uzairue suggested that the project, which was facilitated by a retired Federal Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Budget and Planning, Alhaja Nana Fatima Mede, a daughter of Jattu-Uzairue, should be taken to Iyora and Aya-Oghena.

“We want to also state that it’s not true to say that Jattu has no suitable river as the petitioners claimed. Jattu has several rivers and the dam which was originally approved for Jattu and so named was moved to Iyora and Aya-Oghena based on the suggestion of His Royal Majesty who is very keen about the even development of the whole of Uzairue community.

“We would however like to note that the proposed dam by the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORDA) on Ogio River cuts across the two neighbouring Uzairue Community of Iyora and Ayaoghena. It’s on record that the communities were offered compensation by the federal government.

“The dam, when completed, will no doubt be of great benefits to Uzairue and beyond, as it will go a long way in solving the water needs of the people both for drinking and irrigation purposes. We are therefore making a passionate appeal for calm as Jattu Development Committee and other well-meaning Uzairue sons and daughters are on top of the situation with a view to amicably resolving it,” the development committee said.