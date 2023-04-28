Kogi Guber: Ex-Governor Prays for APC Guber Standard Bearer, Ododo





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Former Kogi State Governor, Captain Idris Wada, has prayed for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 state gubernatorial election, Ododo Ahmed Usman, assuring him of his support.

This was contained in a statement signed Muhammed Onogwu, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The statement read: Captain Wada had received the APC governorship candidate, Usman Ahmed Ododo, at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday.”

Wada, who served as the state governor from 2011 to 2015, offered prayers for Ododo’s success in the upcoming November polls, noting that his interest was for a peaceful and progressive Kogi State.

“During the prayers, Captain Wada reminded Ododo that it is ultimately God who grants power to whomever He wishes,” he said.

The former governor, while congratulating Ododo for winning the primary election to emerge the APC standard bearer, also stressed the importance of peaceful elections, stating that such an environment is necessary for peace and development.

He assured the APC candidate of prayers and support ahead of the November polls in the state.

Earlier, Ododo thanked Captain Wada for his warm reception and hospitality. He sought the former governor’s blessings, prayers, and wise counsel ahead of the November elections, as he recognised the importance of continuity of government.

Ododo acknowledged the contributions of past governors, and promised to continue the legacy of equity, fairness, and justice in the diverse state, calling on Wada, who he described as a man of exceptional humility and fear of God, to not only endorse his candidacy but also mobilise his supporters and political associates for his victory at the general elections.