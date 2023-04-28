  • Friday, 28th April, 2023

FirstBank Facilitates 52 Women into Wimbiz Associate Membership

Nume Ekeghe

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has facilitated the induction of 52 women from its First Women Network (FWN) into associate members of Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WimBiz).

FWN is an initiative that seeks to address the gender gap and increase the participation of women at senior and executive levels within First Bank. Speaking recently at the induction ceremony of the 52 new associates, Group Executive, Transaction Banking and Chairman, First Women Network Olaitan Martins said FirstBank is committed to empowering women in their workplace succeed.

On her part, the Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Ms. Hansatu Adegbite said: “Our mission is simply to inspire and empower women to attain leadership positions, in business management and public service. We also have a vision and it is simply to be that catalyst that engages the status and influence of women and their contribution to nation-building.”

