Firm Launches Jinja App to Enhance Sales of Farm Products

Emma Okonji

Isidore Agritech Limited has launched the Jinja Marketplace App that will connect buyers and sellers on a digital platform, to trade on fresh and quality farm products directly from the farm across Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, the Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships, Isidore Agrictech Limited, Pamela Adie, said most times, the farmers would struggle to transport their farm produce to the physical market for sales and in the process, some perishable items that could not be properly preserved, got spoilt before they were sold. Some farmers would have to return their products if they could not get ready buyers in the physical marketplace. But with the Jinja platform, all that challenges will be addressed, as the platform connects willing buyers and willing sellers together for easy and timely trade transactions.

Adie said the Jinja Marketplace App was developed to address such challenges, and also designed to simplify agricultural process that would allow farmers to sell their farm products without delays.

According to her, “Jinja is an online platform that connects farmers to buyers, through certified Jinja agents. A farmer from any part of the country can sell his or her farm produce on the Jinja marketplace, by dialing a USSD code with a mobile phone, to inform the Jinja agent of the availability and quantity of the farm produce. Food processors can also buy quality grains directly from the farm at affordable cost. Hotel managers from any part of the country can also use the Jinja Marketplace App to purchase fresh and high quality farm produce directly from the farm.”

Product Manager, Isidore Agrictech Limited, Gbolahon Fawale, who gave further details about the features of the app, said the online platform has the USSD code feature, the Agent App feature and the Jinja marketplace feature.

According to him, “The USSD code is the easiest way that farmers could access the app and make request about the availability of their farm produce and the quantity they are willing to sell. After the request, the Jinja certified agent goes to the farmer to inspect the produce, before uploading them on the Jinja marketplace with their price list that is determined by the agent. After the products have been uploaded on the Jinja marketplace, any interested buyer can access it through the Jinja app, which can be downloaded to place their orders. Once an order has been placed, part payment is made online and the balance payment is made at the point of delivery of the products.”