FG Gets S’Court’s Nod to Raise Fresh Issues against Kanu’s Release

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court, yesterday, permitted the federal government to file nine new grounds of appeal against the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi.



A five-member panel of Justices of the apex court gave the permission while ruling in an application by the counsel to the federal government, Mr Tijani Gadzali, SAN.



The apex court also granted leave to the federal government to include the nine new grounds as part of its amended Notice of Appeal dated October 28, 2022.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, Kanu’s lead lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, informed the court of his motions seeking bail of his client and another seeking Kanu’s transfer to the Kuje Correctional Center in order to get proper medical attention.



Ozekhome, who claimed that Kanu’s health has been deteriorating under the custody of the DSS, urged for an accelerated hearing of the matter.

But Gadzali sought an adjournment to enable him file a counter affidavit against Kanu’s plea for transfer from DSS’ custody, on the grounds that he just took over the Matter.



According to Gadzali, the DSS detention centre has adequate resources to attend to Kanu’s health needs.

After listening to the arguments, the panel advised Ozekhome to withdraw his applications to pave the way for a speedy hearing of the main suit.

It also directed Gadzali to file the appellant’s brief within six days from Thursday.

The Court subsequently fixed May 11, for hearing on the pending motion and the main appeal.