Edo Partners Imose Technologies to Train 100 Benin Technical College Students to Repair Phone, Tablets





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, last Wednesday inaugurated the Imose Tablet Production Centre at the Benin Technical School, where an initial 100 students will be equipped with the skills to produce and repair tablet computers.

Obaseki, who was accompanied on the inauguration by the Secretary to State

Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie; state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wole Iyamu, and other government functionaries, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to technical and vocational education, saying his administration is connecting all the 18 local government areas to fibres which will be extended to schools in the state to drive the industrial revolution.

He noted that: “In 2016 and 2017 when we took over office, over 30,000 Edo youths struggled to cross to Libya and other countries, and education was one of the problems that prompted such moves. We did not accept the drop in the attendance in schools, as it facilitated irregular migration and human trafficking and my administration moved to change this trajectory. We are achieving results and have been recognised around the world.

“The EdoBEST programme has continued to shape and improve the quality of education in Edo State as it is the only sub-national invited to attend the World Bank’s Global Education Summit. We will continue to talk about our successes in the education sector.

“As we celebrate the education week, it’s our pleasure to unveil another innovative programme which will add value to the lives of our students as they not only get certificates but skills that will make them employable or create more jobs for others.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Imose Technology, Osayi Izedonmwen, noted that the “Centre will ensure intensive training of students as it will enable the employment of the students. We thank the governor for his educational reforms.”

Idozonmwem said the initiative to birth the brand, Imose Tablet Production and Repair Centre, among others, was to create opportunities for the students to be self-employed and self-reliant.

While appreciating the governor, Imose chief executive said the Edo State Government’s commitment to education is unprecedented, following the reforms in the education sector.

He disclosed that the centre is engaging over 100 students from the Benin Technical College on a six months intensive training where at least 40 percent of the total 100 students are females, saying the firms is gender-sensitive.

Izedonmwen added that the location of the production and repair centre in Edo is borne out of the need to increase percentage of local content of the company.

“The programme is in furtherance of our commitment to build a robust technological base in Nigeria. As you know, most devices and smartphones that are used in the country are imported. We as a Nigerian company, Imose Technologies, believe that the time is right for Nigerians to produce what they use,” he said.