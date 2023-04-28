Deloitte Harps on Responsible Recycling to Preserve Environment





Dike Onwuamaeze

The Deloitte West Africa’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Ms. Abena Biney, has called on communities, individuals, and businesses to practice responsible recycling as a major step towards preserving our environment and promoting a better society for future generations.

Biney made this call when she spoke at “Deloitte’s Earth Day Community Sensitization Walk” in Gbara community in the Jakande area of Lagos State, where she emphasised the importance of adopting a more sustainable waste management strategy and changing individuals’ perceptions by promoting positive recycling habits in our society.

She said: “As an organisation that prioritises responsible climate choices through our WorldClimate strategy, we recognise that mitigating the effects of climate change is a monumental task. Nonetheless, we know that taking collective action to address the importance of protecting our environment, especially our water bodies will result in substantial progress.

“Consider Lagos, a low-line coastal city vulnerable to flooding, waste dumping in drainages and waterways have further exacerbated its environmental risks, thus posing a threat to the development of sustainable societies. This reality calls for a collaboration from all stakeholders to create a better future for people and the planet.”

Deloitte Nigeria’s leadership and staff, in collaboration with Climate Activist, Doyinsola Ogunye, commemorated Earth Day with a clean-up and sensitisation exercise around Gbara community in the Jakande area of Lagos, with Gbara community leaders in attendance.

It should be recalled that every year in April, global leaders and environmental activists unite to promote sustainable development and offer climate solutions to reduce carbon footprint and protect the planet’s natural resources.

Some international organisations have said that earth month is growing in significance as the earth begins to unravel the harmful effects of climate change, which not only threatens humans’ existence but irreversibly harms all forms of life.

According to a World Bank report, Nigeria generates approximately 32 million tons of waste per year, with each Nigerian producing 0.51 kilograms per day, a figure that is expected to rise in the coming years. It said: “Let us collaboratively be aware of these facts and actively seek to adopt more sustainable habits in a bid to protect our environment and planet ultimately.”