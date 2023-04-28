Buhari, wife, President-Elect, commiserate with Wale Tinubu over loss of father-in-law

President Muhammadu Buhari, the First Lady, A’isha and the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, have commiserated with Wale Tinubu over the passing away of his father-in-law, Chief Olajide Oyewole, describing him as “an exceptional lawyer and iconic corporate leader who made enormous contributions to business development in the country.”



In a condolence message by the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, to the family of the deceased through the son in-law, Wale Tinubu, the president expressed sadness over the death of the notable corporate lawyer, investor and board member of several multinational companies including DHL Nigeria, Beroid Oil Services, Boulous Enterprises and King Carpets.

“In these sad moments, our condolences go to his family, friends and many admirers. Although he has gone, his pioneering work will live on. May his soul rest in peace,” the President and his spouse said.



The President-Elect also joined in mourning Oyewole, who was the father-in-law of his nephew Wale Tinubu.

In a statement on Wednesday from the Office of the President-Elect signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu noted that Oyewole was a notable corporate lawyer and successful businessman.



He said, “Chief Oyewole lived to an advanced age of 92. We thank God that not only did he live long and well, his life was full of remarkable achievements.

“He was particularly exceptional in his legal career. Chief Oyewole established his own law firm, Olajide Oyewole & Co, focusing on being a solicitor’s firm, dwelling on serving the legal needs of corporate entities, though the company could also handle litigation matters. He ran the company until he retired from active practice in 1990.



“Setting up a legal firm to provide a full bouquet of legal services to its corporate clients is particularly noteworthy because it was a novelty in the late 60’s and 70’s and an important innovation by Oyewole given that most lawyers at the time were earning their incomes from litigation and land matters.”



Tinubu highlighted the partnership Oyewole went into with Oluseyi Oyebolu in 1971 to grow the law firm and how the firm has expanded to accommodate eight partners and about 60 associates and paralegals today.



“We will miss Chief Oyewole dearly. I commiserate with his wife and children including his son in-law, my brother Wale Tinubu. I wish the beautiful soul of Chief Oyewole eternal rest,” Tinubu said.