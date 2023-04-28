Alleged Homicide: Court Orders Kano Govt to Prosecute Doguwa

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The tide, yesterday, moved against the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa over the alleged culpable homicide, following an order of mandamus granted by the Kano High Court.



The Order of mandamus is a judicial writ issued as a command to an inferior court or ordering a person to perform a public or statutory duty.

The fresh order by Justice Maryam Sabo of the state high court on Thursday compelled the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Kano, Musa A. Lawal, to exercise his powers as prescribed under section 211 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.



In an ex parte motion filed by Muntari Garba Dandago, a retired Chief Magistrate, Justice Sabo instructed the Kano State government to execute full legal proceedings against the defendant baggage of criminal charges with immediate effect.



The federal legislator was accused of killing members of the opposition party in his Tudun-Wada constituency and razing a secretariat of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the community during the February 15 National Assembly elections.



The lawmaker representing Doguwa Tudun-Wada federal constituency of Kano was remanded at Kano Correctional Centre by Chief Magistrate Court for alleged five counts bordering on culpable homicide and other criminal charges.



Doguwa was however granted bail at the sum of N 500 million by a Federal high court sitting in Kano, on a fundamental right ex-parte application brought before it.

While the federal high court was sitting in waiting for the determination of the substantive suit, Justice Sabo upheld the ex-parte application seeking an order of mandamus filed by Dandago on behalf of the victims.



The Motion ex-parte, which contained 19 paragraphs of the affidavit was duly sworn to by Applicant himself, dated 5th April 2023 and the written address filed by the Applicant Counsel, dated 10th April 2023.

The Court subsequently adjourned the case to May 12th, 2023 for hearing of the motion on notice.