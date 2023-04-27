  • Thursday, 27th April, 2023

Sule Appoints Ex-Assembly Speaker Accountant General

Nigeria | 1 hour ago


Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, has appointed former speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr. Musa Ahmed Muhammed, as the new Accountant General of the state.

Muhammed will take over from Mr. Zakka Yakubu, who has been in office as Accountant General of the state since 2016.

The new accountant general, who is a PhD holder in Accounting, was a two term speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

Speaking to journalists shortly after visiting the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, HON. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, in Lafia yesterday, the new accountant general pledged to consolidate on the prudent, transparent and accountability programme of the present administration of Governor Sule for economic prosperity of the state.

Muhammed, however, revealed that he visited the speaker’s residence to officially notify him of his appointment as the accountant general of the state and seek for synergy and support from the assembly for the betterment of the state.

Abdullahi, on his part, congratulated the new accountant general of the state, noting that he has full confidence on his capacity and ability to deliver considering his wealth of experience in governance and as a seasoned accountant.

The speaker, therefore, assured him of full support from the state lawmakers to enable him succeed for the overall development of the state.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Head of Service, Ms. Abigail Waya, yesterday announced that Governor Sule has appointed the immediate past accountant general of the state as a permanent secretary in the state’s civil service.

