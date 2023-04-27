SBEA Beckons to East Africa

East Africa is fast emerging as a region of iGaming opportunity, presenting significant prospects for operators who adopt the right entry strategies. The region comprises five emerging iGaming hubs, namely Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, all of which have played a vital role in the recent market boom. With a rapidly growing market, East Africa offers tremendous potential for those willing to invest time and resources into understanding the unique characteristics of each country and developing tailor-made approaches to enter and succeed in the region’s burgeoning iGaming sector.

Sports betting has become the dominant segment of the online gaming market in East Africa, driven by the widespread use of mobile devices for placing bets. In Kenya, mobile devices account for over 96 per cent of sports bets, underscoring the crucial role of mobile technology in the $40 million Kenyan industry. Market research shows similar trends around mobile sports betting throughout the East African region. With a youthful demographic, a growing middle class, a rapid uptake of technology, and an increasing interest in live-dealer games, and esports betting, it is hardly surprising that international operators are vying to establish a foothold in East African iGaming.

In 2022, several international companies debuted in the East African market, with the debut of 888 in Kenya, Tanzania, and Mozambique making headlines. The industry saw this as a potential disruption to Betway, a respected regional operator for nearly a decade. However, early indications show that there is more than enough business opportunity for both operators to find success in the region. In 2023, Sun International invested strategically in SunBet Africa, which holds licenses in Kenya. This move underscores the growing interest of international operators in tapping into the potential of East African markets.

As the region continues to mature and evolve, operators who can navigate the intricacies of the market and establish strong relationships with local players are well-positioned to reap substantial rewards. Mobile payments and compliance continue to be challenges for international operators; however, strong local partnerships have shown to be a successful means of overcoming these issues. To succeed, companies must deeply understand market trends, regulations, payment providers, and marketing strategies and establish sustainable partnerships with local operators and providers.

