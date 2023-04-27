Okowa: Delta State Set to Ignite Revolution Via Free Economic Zone





James Emejo in Abuja



Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said the state was in a hurry to ensure that its newly approved Special Economic Zone (SEZ) improves the economic fortunes of Deltans and the country in general.

Speaking in Abuja, at the official presentation of licence for the Delta State Special Economic Zone (DSEZ), the governor said expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, as well as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo for approving the free zone for the state.

He said the state was ready to partner NEPZA and the organised private sector (OPS) and the global community to, “ensure that we are able to provide a competitive, peaceful environment and a welcoming environment.”

“We will work with the rest of Nigerians to ensure that we are able to develop the human capital which would also be needed for the growth of industries,” he added.

Okowa said the fact that the state produces a lot of gas and oil coupled with significant involvement in agriculture provides it with a great advantage to attract huge investment into the free zone.

He added that the relative peace currently enjoyed in the state as well as infrastructure such as seaports and airports would further endear the state to investors.

He said, “There’s no doubt that there is a lot of peace in our state; yes, there is trouble, and challenges here and there as it is all over the world but Delta State is relatively peaceful. And we believe we have put everything in place to encourage investors to come in to invest.

“We believe that the Koko port is something that would be of great advantage to us. We have two functional airports one in Asaba and the other in Warri and these are clear advantages in the industry.”

The governor also assured that the exit of his administration within the next month would not truncate the state’s vision for the SEZ.

He said, “The government of Delta State is continuing and by the special grace of God, a lot of emphasis would be paid to the development of the special economic zone and our hands are wide open to receive investors in this free zone.

“We also have our agro-industrial park which the work would likely be finished by the end of June and I believe that this would also be complementary.

“Yes, the administration is winding down but Delta State Government continues. It is a laudable project and everything is already on course – we have a good consultant and I am also quite grateful to the Managing Director of NEPZA who had been helping to drive the process.

“But it is something that is of a clear advantage and so the new administration coming in will definitely take it seriously and we can also put up a board that we can trust and we believe that they would be able to drive the process and everything will work well for the economy.”

On his part, Adesugba expressed satisfaction that in recent times, most states have come to understand Buhari’s mindset in utilising the special economic zone scheme as a key strategy for economic development.

He said, “Right now, you are aware that we are working very closely with some state governments including the Ekiti State Knowledge Free Zone that has just been granted by Mr. President.

“We are very happy to be working with Delta State and recently, we’ve also reactivated the Banki Free Zone in Borno State.

“We’ve been speaking to the Kwara State Government as well and we are all aware of the advantages of the free zones, especially the inflow of the much-needed investment into places like Lagos.”

He added, “We know what we’ve just achieved with the development of the free port – $1 billion investment coming into that space; we know what’s going on with the Dangote Free Zone.

“We want to replicate all these wins across the country someday. Our vision is that each state government will be utilising this to activate the potentials of the state in terms of economy, we want more people to be employed, we want productivity to increase and we want the states to be producing competitively now that we have the AfCFTA come into play – we want goods from Nigeria to be very competitive; we want to be able to employ our teeming youths and also to export goods made from Nigeria.”

The NEPZA boss however prayed that the incoming administrations would also key into the concept as support was required at the highest level to guarantee success.

He explained, “We need the support of all government agencies to have an understanding of this law – this law is 30 years old; we’ve just actually given it life and it is happening.”