  • Thursday, 27th April, 2023

News in Photographs: Buhari Reviews Trooping and Colour Presentation Parade 

Breaking

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday reviewed the Nigerian Army’s Trooping  and Colour Presentation Parade at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

At the parade, where President Buhari wore military uniform, the retired national and regimental colours were marched off the drill square, marking the end of befitting service to their respective units and the nation, and the beginning of new colours.

The retired national and regimental colours will be taken to the Nigerian Army Museum Abuja for safekeeping and display. 

See photos

