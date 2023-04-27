NEMSA Certifies 36 Electricity Meters Manufacturing Assembling Firms In-country

•Removes 68,168 substandard materials

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) yesterday disclosed that it has certified 36 electricity meters and instruments manufacturing assembling companies in Nigeria to ramp up local production of the devices.

Giving a breakdown of the agency’s milestones in 2022, at the 2023 first quarter interactive session with journalists in Abuja, Managing Director and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Aliyu Tahir, explained that during the period under consideration, a total of 10,876 new electrical projects were inspected.

In addition, he stressed that 10,598 existing networks were monitored while challenges with 771 of them were resolved, while visits were made to 3,480 factories, public places and hotel.

“In all, we tested 2,576,607 electricity meters, certified 2,719 electrical personnel and renewed 6,332 in total. Also, we inspected 647 pole manufacturers in the country, removed 68,168 substandard materials and investigated 196 electrical accident sites.

Besides, Tahir noted that the agency monitored Distribution Companies (Discos) compliance level on the existing networks as well as the establishment and inauguration of the first meter generation museum/gallery at the National Meter Test Station, Oshodi, Lagos while those in Kaduna and Port Harcourt were awaiting inauguration.

Furthermore, he stated that NEMSA undertook the Nigerian National Accreditation System (NINAS) ISO/IEC 17024 certification process in addition to the inauguration of a task force on monitoring / evaluation of existing networks to stem the use of low quality electrical materials and equipment.

He stated that during the period under review, it conducted a roundtable for the legislature, judiciary and other stakeholders on the enforcement of technical standards, regulations and mandate of NEMSA.

“(We) carried out the training of 18 electrical engineers of NEMSA on renewable energy by GIZ, training by KAS on capacity building and certified 36 electricity meters and instruments manufacturing assembling companies in Nigeria. There was also the recertification of QMS ISO 9001:2015 to ensure all certifications of NEMSA are of international standards,” Tahir stated.

The country’s chief electrical inspector pointed out that NEMSA was building synergy among staff and between the agency and the external stakeholders in accordance with NEMSA Act, 2015, part 2 section 6(b) which empowers the agency to collaborate with other relevant government agencies to ensure that all major electrical materials and equipment used in NEMSA are of the right quality and standard.

“This singular effort has resulted in a synergy that has led NEMSA into vital collaborations with such agencies like the Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Petroleum regulatory agencies and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

“We cannot over-emphasise the positive effect of sensitisation and the need to continuously create awareness of the mandate of NEMSA,” it added.

In line with this, NEMSA said it was building a robust publicity network that will effectively keep the public abreast of its activities, including the interactive session which has become a quarterly event.

Tahir stated that already four distribution companies namely Abuja, Ibadan, Ikeja and Eko have bee monitored by the taskforce, while this year, the monitoring exercise will continue to cover the six other distribution companies namely; Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, Yola, Jos, Benin and Enugu.

“The essence of this effort is to maintain stability in the existing electricity networks and stem the use of substandard materials, cables and equipment in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“In furtherance of this, we are embarking on the certification of electrical materials/equipment used in the power sector. We are at the moment carrying inspection and testing of electrical equipment of major importers/distributors of electrical equipment in the country.

“This is to ensure that the specification of the equipment imported into the country are in line with technical standard and extant regulation,” he stressed.

As part of our efforts for continuous sensitization and awareness of NEMSA activities, a legislative and judiciary roundtable, NEMSA said, will be organised in collaboration with frontline stakeholders in the power sector to further publicise and educate the citizens on the core mandate of NEMSA,

According to him, there is also a planned national conference on safety which is aimed at bringing together core professionals in the power sector and security agencies to chart the way forward on how to provide and deepen NEMSA’s services in the areas of security, safety of lives and property in NESI.

“We are also strengthening NEMSA’s facilities nationwide for increased revenue earnings. Such facilities include the Central stores in Oshodi, Lagos, Kaduna and Port Harcourt which are expected to generate funds this year into the NEMSA’s coffers.

“There is also tremendous effort to stimulate the revenue profile of NEMSA’s Hiab Truck, Jetty water front in Lagos, Abuja clinic in Maitama District and the Transformer workshop.

“In order to provide NEMSA wider coverage across the country, more Inspectorate Field Offices will be created in all states in Nigeria. We are determined as an enforcement agency to continue to carry out our statutory function of technical inspection, testing and certification of all electrical materials and equipment in NESI,” he posited.