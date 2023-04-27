Foundation Says Only 20% of Nigeria’s 30,000 Primary Health Centers Are Functional

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Chairman, Jenifer Etuh Foundation, Thomas Etuh, yesterday expressed concern over the fact that out of Nigeria’s 30,000 Primary Health Centers, only 20 per cent are functional.

Etuh, spoke at the official opening and launch of the Jennifer Etuh Medical Center, Ifewara in Atakumansa West, Osun State, as part of the vision of late Mrs. Jennifer Etuh.

The facility is to provide available, accessible and affordable world-class health care services to women, children and the people of Osun state and Nigeria as a whole to help live a healthy and fulfilling life.

The which was built to assist those that reside in Ifewara environ, the home town of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye would be managed by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The Jennifer Etuh Medical Center, Ifewara, is the third in a series of full- service hospitals to be built by Thomas Etuh in memory of his late wife, Mrs Jennifer Ramatu Etuh.

According to Etuh, “My late wife wondered why certain medical care was only for certain people. Therefore, the need to establish medical center to address health Challenges and provide access to quality medical care for vulnerable populations.”

He noted that medical experts and world-class hospitals can only aid in health matters, but actual healing comes from God.

He said, “Human life is transient and what matters most is as we journey through the earth is not just leaving our footprints on the sands of time, but also affecting the lives and conditions of those around us.”

He recalled that Jennifer’s experience gave birth to the legacy which he noted would inspire others to do same in their various capacities and abilities.

Etuh stressed that the medical center should remind people that their commitment was to humanity whether in the spiritual or secular space.

The Jennifer Etuh Medical Center Ifewara is on 6-hectare land. It has an outpatient, surgery, pharmacy, consulting rooms, labour/Delivery room, an Accident, observation/Emergency room and Ophthalmology Clinic.

Others are laboratory, Hematology, Microbiology and Virology tests, a Theater for Surgical and Gynecological procedures, and a full-services Morgue.