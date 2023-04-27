  • Thursday, 27th April, 2023

Ememobong Emerges First Female Chairman of ICSAN 

Business | 2 hours ago

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has elected Barr Chinonyerem Ini Ememobong as its first female Chairman in Akwa Ibom State. 

At her investiture,  Ememobong said her emergence was an opportunity to dictate to history by positively changing the face of Corporate Governance in the society. 

Ememobong, a Maritime Law expert identified lack of transparency and the utilization of unskilled personnel as bane of the nation’s development trajectory.

“It is our administration, not my administration. Our knowledge of corporate governance would have come to naught if we personalise powers in ICSAN. The chairman is merely the rallying point of the chapter. In this regard, it is needful to appeal to other Executive Committee members and indeed the entire members of ICSAN in Akwa Ibom State to see me as first amongst equals. I will welcome advice, observations, questions amongst other time tested processes of leading a credible institute like ours”.  She said 

The Chairman on the occasion and Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Moses Ekpo declared Mrs Ememobong’s elevation a testimony of dedication and hard work. 

Represented by Mrs Rosemary Inyangubong , the Deputy Governor expressed optimism  that Ememobong would bring her wealth of experience to drive the institute to desired  height. He  called for full support to enable the Chairman succeed. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.