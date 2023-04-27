Ememobong Emerges First Female Chairman of ICSAN 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has elected Barr Chinonyerem Ini Ememobong as its first female Chairman in Akwa Ibom State.

At her investiture, Ememobong said her emergence was an opportunity to dictate to history by positively changing the face of Corporate Governance in the society.

Ememobong, a Maritime Law expert identified lack of transparency and the utilization of unskilled personnel as bane of the nation’s development trajectory.

“It is our administration, not my administration. Our knowledge of corporate governance would have come to naught if we personalise powers in ICSAN. The chairman is merely the rallying point of the chapter. In this regard, it is needful to appeal to other Executive Committee members and indeed the entire members of ICSAN in Akwa Ibom State to see me as first amongst equals. I will welcome advice, observations, questions amongst other time tested processes of leading a credible institute like ours”. She said

The Chairman on the occasion and Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Moses Ekpo declared Mrs Ememobong’s elevation a testimony of dedication and hard work.

Represented by Mrs Rosemary Inyangubong , the Deputy Governor expressed optimism that Ememobong would bring her wealth of experience to drive the institute to desired height. He called for full support to enable the Chairman succeed.