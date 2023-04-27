Despite Perceived Delay, NIGCOMSAT Optimistic about Second Communication Satellite Launch

Emma Okonji

With barely three years to the end of the lifespan of Nigeria’s communication satellite, NigComSat-1R, that was launched into space in 2011, the Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), the government agency managing satellite communication in Nigeria, is optimistic that the country will launch a second communication satellite called NigComSat-2 before 2026, which is the effective date for the end of the 15 years lifespan of NigComSat-1R.

The NigComSat-1R communication satellite was launched into space on December 19, 2011 as a replacement satellite to NigComSat-1 that was launched in 2007.

After the launch of NigComSat-1 in May 2007, it operated in space for only 18 months, before it was badly affected by space solar radiation, which led to its de-orbiting by November 10, 2008.

Three years after NigComSat-1 was de-orbited, NIGCOMSAT launched NigComSat-1R as a replacement satellite, which has 15 years lifespan.

By 2026, the lifespan of NigComSat-1R will come to a dead end and Nigerians are worried as to when NIGCOMSAT will launch a second communication satellite.

When asked about the development, the Project Manager at NIGCOMSAT, Danjuma Ibrahim Ndhghidha, told THISDAY that NIGCOMSAT was on course to launch another communication satellite with higher capacity and better performance than NigComSat-1R.

According to him, “NIGCOMSAT is aware that NigComSat-1R will soon reach the end of its 15 years lifespan and we are working towards the launch of NigComSat-2, which is a High Throughput Satellite with higher capacity and better performance than NigComSat-1R.”

Although Ndhghidha did not disclose the expected date for the second satellite, he however said the final bidder for the contract to build the satellite would come from either China or France or America.

Both NigComSat-1 and NigComSat-1R were built in China by the China Great Wall Industry Incorporation (CGWIC) and launched from China, but the contractor was not successful with NigComSat-1 communication satellite, hence NigComSat-1R was launched again in 2011.

Experts have however clarified that the majority of the satellites or rockets launched into space, were not actually successful. According to expert views, some may survive for few months while others will crash few hours after take-off from ground level.

Last week, SpaceX’s Starship rocket, which is an orbital satellite, crashed and exploded four minutes after it took-off from ground level in Texas, United States.

Starship is the biggest satellite ever in the world, which SpaceX that was founded by Elon Musk has been developing for the past decade.

Although it was a failed launch like several other satellites, Elon Musk counted it as huge success for it to have been assembled and launched from ground level. He said great lessons were learnt from the explosion, and that another satellite would be launched in coming months.

It was gathered that Elon Musk, who owned Starlink, a satellite internet service provider, operated by SpaceX, had planned to use Starship satellite to deliver satellite internet connectivity in Nigeria, having being licensed in Nigeria to offer fast internet service, via satellite.

SpaceX’s Starlink went live in Nigeria on January 31, making Nigeria the first African country to receive internet connectivity, via the satellite.