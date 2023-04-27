Arewa Group, South-West APC Coalition Endorse Sani Musa for Senate President

•Harp on character, competence

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Arewa Initiative for Good Governance (AIGG) and the All Progressive Congress South West Coalition (APCSWC) have endorsed the aspiration of the Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa’s bid to become the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

The two groups gave their endorsement in separate press conference they addressed yesterday.

While the Coordinator of the APC South West Coalition, Mr. Ade Ifeshile, spoke on behalf of his group, the convener of the AIGG, Mr. Salisu Tanko and its spokesperson, Al- Bab Abdullahi, addressed journalists.

The Arewa group said it endorsed Musa as the next Senate President because, “he is the best among equals to lead the tenth National Assembly.”

They kicked against the zoning of the Senate Presidency to a particular region or religion, saying what should determine the next President of the Senate ought to be character and, competence.

The group also noted that the unity and peace of the country especially in the aftermath of the 2023 general election largely depends on the National Assembly and its leadership.

It noted that the leadership of the federal parliament would be saddled with the responsibility of leading the healing process and rebuilding the mutual trust among various aggrieved divides across the country.

It noted that the present polarisation of the country along ethnic and religious lines during the general elections, required a vibrant National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Musa to be able reunite the country.

The group also asserted that some of the northern Senators jostling for the position of the Senate President were only interested in their future political gains, and not based on patriotic desire to restore peace and development in the country.

The group therefore appealed to the leadership of the APC, to allow the elected lawmakers choose the best among themselves that would lead them, rather than zoning the position of the Senate President to a particular region

On its part, the Coordinator of the APC South West Coalition, Ifeshile said: “We are endorsing Musa Sani for the position of the Senate Presidency because of his loyalty to party’s ideals and philosophy.

“We are throwing our weight behind him because of his competence, experience and exposures.

“Senator Sani Musa is a frontline APC stalwart that had paid his dues in party politics and we believe strongly in his capacity and capabilities to add value to the 10th Assembly.

“So, part of our strategy to support his candidacy is to rally all the senators elected under the platform of our great party in the south west region.

“We are working on putting up our best by writing special letters that will be delivered personally to each of the senators, telling them about the leadership qualities, virtues and competence of the distinguished senator.”

He added that the results of the recent presidential elections had proven that capacity and competence should not be sacrificed for primordial sentiments and political expediency.

He explained: “Since its inception, the APC has been a party that has shown over the years that loyalty and competence are attributes that cannot be shoved away in the selection process of candidates for leadership positions in the party.

“It is in view of this that the progressive like-minded people under the platform of southwest APC coalition decided to throw our weight behind the aspiration of the ranking senator Sani Musa to become the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

“That is why we are also urging all elected senators on the platform of our great party to support the embodiment of loyalty, integrity and competence of the distinguished senator Sani Musa.”