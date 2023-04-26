Teesas Partners FranklinCovey, Holds Leadership Boot Camp for Children

Oluchi Chibuzor

Teesas and its US-based coaching partner, FranklinCovey Education, recently held a technology-driven boot camp for children using a transformative model of ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People’.

The two-week boot camp, held at the new tech-enabled Teesas Learning Centre in Lagos, was designed to help children channel their energies while schools are on break, to build leadership skills towards achieving academic success, home-based and environmental productivity, and self-discovery.

While taking journalists on a tour of the learning centre, the Founder Teesas, Osayi Izedonmwen, stated that the seven habits leadership boot camp further entrenches the company’s partnership with FranklinCovey Education.

He stressed the need for children to imbibe social skills early, above and beyond academics. The organisation also inaugurated the Teesas App, an online learning platform offering 360 hybrid solutions and liberalising African education access.

According to Izedonmwen, Teesas was launched as an online learning platform via the Teesas Education App. It remains a game changer for the education sector that provides language-centric digital content delivered by certified tutors.

He also emphasised the Teesas Learning Centre, saying it “will help us actualise that vision through the provision of neighbourhood after-school coaching centres for children preparing for secondary and university entrance exams and critical skills such as leadership and coding.”

Izedonmwen added, “We have the leadership curriculum which covers the ‘7 Habits for Kids,’ for children aged 7 to 11 years, and the ‘7 Habits for Teenagers,’ for children between the ages of 12 and 18 years. In addition, Teesas offers the ‘Exam Prep’ programme for grade 5 and 6 students who are transitioning to secondary school.”

Speaking on the partnership with Teesas, Vice-President of FranklinCovey Education, Bill McInytre, explained that their vision is to build future leaders in Nigeria and throughout the continent.

“The other reason for the partnership is the learning centres,” said McIntyre. “Our focus is to help schools get measurable results in three key areas – helping children develop leadership and life skills, building a culture of safety and leadership in the school and influencing the impact on academic achievements in the school.”