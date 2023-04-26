SON Drafts Operational Guidelines for Halal Industry

James Emejo in Abuja

The Director General/Chief Executive, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has said it is currently working with relevant agencies and stakeholders to develop an operational framework for the take-off of the Halal industry in the country.

He said SON remained committed to continually driving the initiatives that promote the development of Halal products standards in line with internationally accepted benchmark for both domestic and foreign consumers.

Speaking during the validation meeting for the final draft report on the Roadmap and Operational Framework for the Development of Halal Industry in Nigeria, Salim said the standards regulatory agency had taken steps to ensure that globally accepted standards are developed or adopted for the Nigerian Halal industry.

He said SON had also ensured that products and services meet the right specifications as well as deliver on consumers’ expectation which will allow for access and acceptance in international markets.

Represented by Head, Halal Desk, SON, Mrs. Amina Haliru, he emphasised the crucial role of standardisation towards achieving the set objectives in the industry.

The SON DG, in a statement by Director, Public Relations, Mrs. Foluso Bolaji, also disclosed that it has established a training center in Kano where all trainings on Halal certifications had already taken effect so as to have Nigerian businesses and industries partake in the sector.

In her remarks, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Maryam Katagum, hailed the committee on the strides achieved thus far, noting that the commencement of the industry would be a useful tool in the ministry’s mandate of facilitating trade and growing the Nigerian industrial sector.