OOU Don Advocates Technological Revolution in Teachers’ Education

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A professor of Language Education, Art and Social Sciences Education at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Sefiu Oladunjoye, has advocated the introduction of technological revolution into primary and secondary schools, particularly in language education. He said the measure becomes necessary to address gaps in the education system.

Oladunjoye advocated this as part of his recommendations of the 107th inaugural lecture of OOU, titled, ‘Literature of Teaching and Teacher of Literacy: The 21st Century Challenge’, which he delivered.

At the lecture, chaired by the OOU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ayodeji Agboola, Oladunjoye noted that language education is undergoing significant changes in content and pedagogy, necessitating flexibility in classroom management to capture learners’ interest. He emphasised that traditional teaching modes are being replaced by innovative approaches to knowledge delivery, resulting in a language classroom vastly different from the mid and late-20th centuries.

The lecturer suggested leveraging social media and advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, to enhance flexibility and regulate service delivery across all professions. He added that computer-mediated language instruction could automate learners’ autonomy and enable more radical academic gains without compromising best practices. He said, “Traditional modes and methods of teaching are giving way to innovative approaches of knowledge delivery. Therefore, flexibility is being demanded in classroom management to capture learners’ proficiency levels and heterogeneous nature.”

Agboola added, “However, we can push further in our flexibility by leveraging the radical potential of social media and advanced technology. We can deploy artificial intelligence to regulate service delivery in virtually all professions. If pursued with regular training, computer-mediated language instruction promises the automation of learners’ autonomy and the achievement of more radical academic gains without compromising best practices. One way to achieve the said flexibility is by applying audiovisual learning devices in the classroom.”

He also advocated for involving all individuals in the academic process, from elementary school to higher education, while emphasising the importance of English language teachers receiving training overseas.

He said, “There should be what I call participatory academia in our teaching from primary school up to the University level. What distinguished Finland and a few other European countries, including the West, from us is the level of involvement of learners in the process of teaching.”

The 107th inaugural lecture held at the Otunba Gbenga Daniel Multipurpose Hall on the school campus attracted academia from OOU and other sister universities, principal officers of the institution, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the education sector.