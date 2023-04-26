Ndiomu Urges NIMASA to Provide Opportunities for Youths in Maritime Industry

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has implored the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a workable and sustained partnership towards creating opportunities for the teeming youths in the Niger Delta region.

Ndiomu made this solemn request in Lagos when he visited the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, at the Maritime House, Apapa.

He called for more assistance and cooperation from international stakeholders.

He commended Jamoh and his team for redefining the safety and security of Nigeria’s maritime industry.

“I’m aware of your outstanding achievements, particularly in the obvious reduction of piracy on the Gulf of Guinea,” Ndiomu said.

Informing the NIMASA DG of his agenda for the Amnesty Programme, he said his vision is to chart a new path for the Amnesty Programme by upholding the principal objectives of government through innovative ideas, setting a new management structure of wealth creation for the teeming youths, instead of depending on monthly stipends, to pave the way for a more prosperous future.

Ndiomu said that in the maritime domain, the PAP has trained a large number of youths across institutions in the world in various specializations, some of which include deep sea diving, underwater welding and marine engineering.

He regretted that after these trainings, many of them remain unemployed.

The PAP IA further sought the possibility of the establishment of a coordinating secretariat between PAP and NIMASA to drive further conversations.

In his response, Jamoh stated that the maritime industry in Nigeria is large enough to sustainably engage the teeming youths.

He noted that there are enormous opportunities in the industry that youths can take advantage of to generate foreign earnings.

The DG noted that the meeting between both agencies is apt, and is a wakeup call on the need to collaborate efforts, as both agencies are closely related.

He noted that this is a critical time for NIMASA and PAP to have a robust relationship, adding that: “The international community is already commending Nigeria for the successes recorded in addressing maritime insecurity in the country.”

He said NIMASA has trained over 4,000 Nigerians internationally under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme, majority of whom are from the Niger Delta region.